Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes $748,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 60,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 51,402,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,996 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $19.71 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

