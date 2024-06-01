Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes $781,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,871 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,071.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 58,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $110.06 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $111.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.17.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

