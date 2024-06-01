Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes $888,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Enbridge by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Enbridge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Enbridge by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 2.3% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.04%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

