Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes $971,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,990,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,505 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,275 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,730 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,299,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,786 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $49.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

