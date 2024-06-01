Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period.

Shares of PDP opened at $96.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.01 and its 200 day moving average is $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

