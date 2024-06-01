Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth $186,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 13.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Manulife Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 103,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

MFC opened at $25.98 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

