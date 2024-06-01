Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $56.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $57.53.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

