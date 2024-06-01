Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FL. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of FL stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $35.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Foot Locker by 43,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 105.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

