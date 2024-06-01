Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

MDY opened at $546.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $558.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $539.99 and its 200-day moving average is $516.62.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

