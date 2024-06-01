Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,599 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $640,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock worth $9,083,347 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS stock opened at $404.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $380.96 and a one year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $437.67.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

