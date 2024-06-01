GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup raised GAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GAP from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.51.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.34. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. GAP’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $1,022,106.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $134,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,765 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of GAP by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 91,151 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of GAP by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,223 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in GAP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

