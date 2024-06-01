GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GAP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GAP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.51.

NYSE GPS opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.34.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GAP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 9,818 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $274,314.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $767,115.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $274,314.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,723 shares of company stock worth $6,886,765. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in GAP by 37.2% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

