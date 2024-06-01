GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPS. Evercore ISI increased their target price on GAP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on GAP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on GAP from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.51.

Get GAP alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPS

GAP Trading Up 28.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $28.98 on Friday. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $64,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $64,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $664,416.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,765. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in GAP by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in GAP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.