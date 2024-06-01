GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KGI Securities raised their price target on GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GAP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GAP from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GAP from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.51.

Get GAP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GAP

GAP Price Performance

Shares of GPS stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.34.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 28.33%. GAP’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $767,115.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $767,115.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $274,314.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,723 shares of company stock worth $6,886,765. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of GAP by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.