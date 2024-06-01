GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 128.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.26. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.78.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

