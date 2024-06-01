Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URA. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 2,186.2% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 441,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 422,168 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 1,042.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,185,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $33.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

