GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in GSK were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in GSK by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of GSK by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of GSK by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,729 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.3762 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 53.26%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

