Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Lifted by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,589 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Citigroup boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 434,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,304. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 2.1 %

HAL stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

