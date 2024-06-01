Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Up 1.2%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $328.28 and last traded at $327.42. Approximately 566,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,372,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.66.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $345.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.85. The company has a market capitalization of $332.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 45.3% during the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 80,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,749,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $2,019,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

