Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HRL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 774.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

