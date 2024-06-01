Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.550-1.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 80.71%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,231.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

