Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $30.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $62,323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,437 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,638,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,729,000 after acquiring an additional 505,942 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.6% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,221,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,606,000 after acquiring an additional 352,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $10,140,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

