Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Trading Down 8.5%

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.94 and last traded at $31.20. 734,095 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,861,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 80.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 774.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 396.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

