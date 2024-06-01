Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH) Insider Acquires A$19,259.00 in Stock

Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH – Get Free Report) insider Christian Easterday acquired 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,259.00 ($12,839.33).
The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
