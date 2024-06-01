Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,107 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $20,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 831.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 41,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,646,000 after acquiring an additional 118,534 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,104,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 38,075.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 59,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 113.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.23. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.27.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TECH shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $800,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

