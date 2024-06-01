Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 2,696 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.13% of Tyler Technologies worth $22,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.09.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,937,179. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $480.36 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $500.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.68, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

