Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 326,254 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,254 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.14% of FOX worth $19,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in FOX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in FOX by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 40,768 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in FOX by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in FOX by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.