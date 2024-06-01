Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 40,381 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,381 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $20,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 28.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 87.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 10.3 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $174.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.36 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.52.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

