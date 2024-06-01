Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 60,823 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,823 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $23,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:WFG opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFG shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

