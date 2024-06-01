Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $24.47 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362,318 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.23% of Ally Financial worth $24,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495,584 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 34.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,309,000 after buying an additional 795,754 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $41.77.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

