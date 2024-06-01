Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,317 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in APA were worth $22,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,656,000 after buying an additional 2,003,862 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 867,257 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 626,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of APA by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,093,000 after purchasing an additional 345,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of APA by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 802,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,784,000 after purchasing an additional 252,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

APA stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 3.29. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

