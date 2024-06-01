Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of Jacobs Solutions worth $23,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $5,192,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $139.34 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,855,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,599 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on J shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

