Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,087 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $20,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 150,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $37.47.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

