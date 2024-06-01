Humana (NYSE:HUM) Lifted to “Hold” at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $423.63.

Humana Stock Up 3.1 %

HUM stock opened at $358.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.75. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Humana by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

