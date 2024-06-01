HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Holdings Lowered by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,679 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.89% of HUTCHMED worth $28,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 184,123 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,268,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

HCM stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

HUTCHMED Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

