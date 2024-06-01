Insider Buying: AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Harris acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,850.00.

Shares of ACQ opened at C$20.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$481.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65. AutoCanada Inc. has a 12-month low of C$16.60 and a 12-month high of C$27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. AutoCanada had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 1.7074165 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark set a C$35.00 price objective on AutoCanada in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital cut AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.00.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

