Insider Buying: AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Harris acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,850.00.
AutoCanada Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of ACQ opened at C$20.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$481.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65. AutoCanada Inc. has a 12-month low of C$16.60 and a 12-month high of C$27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35.
AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. AutoCanada had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 1.7074165 earnings per share for the current year.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
