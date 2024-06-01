Insider Buying: Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) Insider Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN – Get Free Report) insider Terry Gardiner acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$14,750.00 ($9,833.33).

Terry Gardiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Terry Gardiner 900,000 shares of Galan Lithium stock.

Galan Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 20.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium Limited acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral projects. The company primarily explores for lithium and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Hombre Muerto West project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 11,600 hectares located in the Catamarca province in Argentina; and the Candelas comprises fourteen exploration permits project covering an area of 24,072 hectares located in the Catamarca province, Argentina.

