Insider Buying: Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) Insider Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLNGet Free Report) insider Terry Gardiner acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$14,750.00 ($9,833.33).

Terry Gardiner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 22nd, Terry Gardiner 900,000 shares of Galan Lithium stock.

Galan Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 20.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Galan Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Galan Lithium Limited acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral projects. The company primarily explores for lithium and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Hombre Muerto West project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 11,600 hectares located in the Catamarca province in Argentina; and the Candelas comprises fourteen exploration permits project covering an area of 24,072 hectares located in the Catamarca province, Argentina.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Galan Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galan Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.