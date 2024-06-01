Insider Buying: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $19,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 157,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,314.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

LIND opened at $7.74 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.24 million. Research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

