Insider Buying: LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) VP Buys 484 Shares of Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) VP Walter P. Hanley purchased 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $20,226.36. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 96,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,836.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LKQ opened at $43.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.33. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,324,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in LKQ by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,507,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LKQ by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,907,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $490,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,122 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in LKQ by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,403,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in LKQ by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,398,000 after purchasing an additional 977,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

