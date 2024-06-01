Insider Buying: Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) CEO Buys $20,929.49 in Stock

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) CEO James H. Ballengee purchased 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $20,929.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,381,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,071.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vivakor Stock Performance

VIVK stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. Vivakor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84.

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Vivakor had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter.

Vivakor Company Profile

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

