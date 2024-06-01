Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Insider Sells $13,136.88 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) insider Lisa E. Storey sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $13,136.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,882.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
EverCommerce Stock Performance
Shares of EVCM stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
