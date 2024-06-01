Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Insider Sells $13,136.88 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) insider Lisa E. Storey sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $13,136.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,882.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in EverCommerce by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 84,147 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EverCommerce

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.