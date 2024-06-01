Insider Selling: PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Sells $22,640.01 in Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Free Report) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 26,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $22,640.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,093,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,384.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PLBY Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $66.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.49.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 124.32%. The business had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLBY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLBY Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 95,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About PLBY Group

(Get Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

