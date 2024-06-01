Insider Selling: PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Sells $22,640.01 in Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 26,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $22,640.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,093,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,384.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PLBY Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $66.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.49.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 124.32%. The business had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 95,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

