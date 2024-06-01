Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CAO Sells 491 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CAO Lisa Gimbel sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $11,455.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lisa Gimbel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Thursday, May 16th, Lisa Gimbel sold 282 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $6,435.24.

PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 104.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in PubMatic by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PubMatic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PubMatic by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in PubMatic by 9.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in PubMatic by 4.0% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 53,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PubMatic

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.