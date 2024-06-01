Intech Investment Management LLC Has $245,000 Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,581,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 900,249 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 371,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 212,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on QS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,207,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 556,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,005.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,616 shares of company stock worth $810,152 in the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

