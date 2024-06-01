Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,036 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.51 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.