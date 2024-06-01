Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 17,126 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,126 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,996,000 after buying an additional 3,756,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,573,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,950,000 after buying an additional 407,350 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,848,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,380,000 after buying an additional 272,478 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,543,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,473,000 after buying an additional 92,561 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,828,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,867,000 after buying an additional 44,031 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Bank of America upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $40.26 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

