Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $285,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 176,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,468,000 after acquiring an additional 76,427 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.65.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $178.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.75. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

