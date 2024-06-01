Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the April 30th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRIG. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 168.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

VRIG stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $25.21.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.1267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

