iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3,071.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,455 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,146,000 after purchasing an additional 883,411 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,434,000 after buying an additional 1,288,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,625,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,790,000 after buying an additional 24,428 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,322,000 after buying an additional 30,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,594,000 after buying an additional 421,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $110.06 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $111.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.17.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

