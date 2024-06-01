Jagroop Gill Acquires 2,344 Shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) Director Jagroop Gill bought 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $16,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,063,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,712,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jagroop Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Jagroop Gill acquired 1,090 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $7,902.50.

On Monday, May 13th, Jagroop Gill acquired 830 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $6,017.50.

On Friday, May 10th, Jagroop Gill bought 8,080 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $58,580.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Jagroop Gill bought 18 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $135.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Jagroop Gill bought 2,860 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $21,450.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Jagroop Gill bought 264 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $1,980.00.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

UBFO opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.62. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 14.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in United Security Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,193,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 44,182 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

